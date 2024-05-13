Watch Now
Chiefs to open regular season at home against Ravens in AFC title game rematch

Defending Super Bowl champs will host Baltimore in Thursday night game on NBC
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes under pressure from Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Broderick Washington during the second half of the AFC Championship game Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore.
Posted at 10:59 AM, May 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-13 10:59:52-04

The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will open the regular season at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5 in a rematch of the AFC title game.

The NFL will release the 2024 season schedule Wednesday night on the NFL Network.

The Chiefs beat the Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game in January and went on to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in the Super Bowl.

The Ravens-Chiefs opener at Arrowhead Stadium will be a Thursday night game on NBC.

Kansas City will be going for a third straight Super Bowl title and fourth in six years this season.

