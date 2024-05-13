Chiefs to open regular season at home against Ravens in AFC title game rematch

The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will open the regular season at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5 in a rematch of the AFC title game.

The NFL will release the 2024 season schedule Wednesday night on the NFL Network.

The Chiefs beat the Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game in January and went on to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in the Super Bowl.

The Ravens-Chiefs opener at Arrowhead Stadium will be a Thursday night game on NBC.

Kansas City will be going for a third straight Super Bowl title and fourth in six years this season.