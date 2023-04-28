Watch Now
Carolina Panthers take Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in NFL draft

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young gets a jersey from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by Carolina Panthers with the first overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson
Posted at 8:31 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 20:38:04-04

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers believe they’ve finally found their franchise quarterback.

The Panthers selected Alabama's Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night, the first time the team has selected a QB with the top overall pick since Cam Newton in 2011.

Young was 30-4 as a starter during three seasons with the Crimson Tide, throwing for 8,356 yards with 80 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2021.

The 5-foot-10, 204-pound Young is considered small by NFL standards, and is just the third quarterback since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 shorter than 6 feet to be selected in the first round.

