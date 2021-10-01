Bill Belichick on Tom Brady: 'There's no quarterback I'd rather have'

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Even the historically stubborn Bill Belichick couldn't avoid the conclusion that Tom Brady actually had something to do with building a dynasty in New England.

Asked Friday if he would have had the same success without the three-time NFL MVP, the Patriots coach Bill Belichick said, "Of course not."

That Belichick was even asked was a result of his routine refusal to give simple and obvious answers to simple and obvious questions.

The Belichick-Brady rift has dominated NFL headlines this week as the quarterback returns to New England with the Buccaneers to play against the Patriots for the first time in his career.

Kyusung Gong/AP Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting quarterback Tom Brady (12) and backup Blaine Gabbert (11) enter the field before a game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.

Both sides are reportedly testy over who deserves more credit for the Patriots success.

Belichick did not hesitate to share the credit.

"We've talked about that for two decades," the coach said. "I think I've been on the record dozens of time saying there's no quarterback I'd rather have than Tom Brady. I still feel that way. I was very lucky to have Tom as the quarterback and to coach him. He was as good as any coach could ever ask for."