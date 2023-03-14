2023 USFL television schedule on WPTV, WFLX Fox 29

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The United States Football League has announced its television schedule for the 2023 spring season, highlighted by 18 games on Fox and 11 games on NBC.
WFLX Fox 29 will televise 17 regular-season games, beginning with a doubleheader April 15 to kick off the reborn USFL's sophomore season.
WPTV will televise three Saturday games and six Sunday games, in addition to a playoff game and the July 1 championship game.
2023 SCHEDULE ON FOX
April 15 | 4:30 p.m. | Philadelphia Stars at Memphis Showboats
April 15 | 7:30 p.m. | New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions
April 22 | 7 p.m. | Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions
April 29 | 7 p.m. | Memphis Showboats at Houston Gamblers
April 30 | 4 p.m. | New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers
May 6 | 1 p.m. | Houston Gamblers at Philadelphia Stars
May 13 | 4 p.m. | Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions
May 14 | 3 p.m. | Memphis Showboats at New Orleans Breakers
May 20 | 4 p.m. | Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers
May 21 | 4 p.m. | New Jersey Generals at Houston Gamblers
May 27 | 4 p.m. | Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers
June 4 | 1 p.m. | Memphis Showboats at New Jersey Generals
June 4 | 4 p.m. | Michigan Panthers at New Orleans Breakers
June 10 | Noon | Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers
June 11 | 7 p.m. | Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals
June 17 | 4 p.m. | Birmingham Stallions at Memphis Showboats
June 18 | 7 p.m. | Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers
June 25 | 7 p.m. | Playoff Game (TBD)
2023 SCHEDULE ON NBC
April 16 | Noon | Michigan Panthers at Houston Gamblers
April 23 | 1 p.m. | New Jersey Generals at Pittsburgh Maulers
April 30 | Noon | Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars
May 6 | 7:30 p.m. | Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers
May 7 | 3 p.m. | New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals
May 14 | Noon | New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars
June 3 | 3 p.m. | Philadelphia Stars at Birmingham Stallions
June 10 | 3 p.m. | New Orleans Breakers at Memphis Showboats
June 11 | 2 p.m. | Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers
June 24 | 8 p.m. | Playoff Game (TBD)
July 1 | 8 p.m. | Championship Game (TBD)