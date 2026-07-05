Folarin Balogun cleared to play against Belgium after one-game ban suspended by FIFA

In a stunning twist ahead of the World Cup Round of 16, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has confirmed that United States men’s national team striker Folarin Balogun will be eligible to play against Belgium on Monday in Seattle.

The 25-year-old forward was facing an automatic one-match suspension following a straight red card during the USMNT’s 2-0 Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 1.

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Balogun was sent off in the 64th minute following a VAR review for a challenge that stepped on the ankle of Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemovic—an offense classified under “serious foul play.”

According to the FIFA release, it elected to utilize Article 27 of its code, which allows the judicial body to fully or partially suspend the implementation of an on-pitch disciplinary measure under a probationary period.

The committee noted that “the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year.”

This means that while the red card remains on Balogun’s record, his mandatory match suspension is put on hold. If he commits another infringement of a similar nature during the period, the suspension will be immediately reinstated alongside any new penalties.

U.S. Soccer expressed satisfaction with the outcome while keeping the squad’s eyes on the prize.

“We accept the decision of the Disciplinary Committee and are pleased that Folarin Balogun is eligible to compete tomorrow,” US Soccer said in a statement on Sunday. “Our full attention is focused on the Round of 16 match against Belgium in Seattle, and we look forward to the continued support of our amazing fans.”

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to applaud FIFA’s decision.

“Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he posted.

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The news brings relief to the Americans.

Balogun has been the focal point of Mauricio Pochettino’s high-pressing attack, establishing himself as the team’s top scorer of the tournament with three goals in four matches. He scored in the first half against Bosnia and Herzegovina before his exit.

Following the “Ronaldo Precedent”

This is not the first time FIFA has used Article 27 to clear a player in time for major World Cup action. In November, Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo faced a standard three-match ban for violent conduct after receiving a straight red card for an elbow against the Republic of Ireland during a qualifier.

After serving just one match of that ban against Armenia, FIFA’s disciplinary committee commuted the final two games of his suspension to a one-year probation period, citing his historically clean record. That decision kept Ronaldo eligible for Portugal’s opening group matches in this 2026 tournament.

FIFA’s leniency with Balogun marks a similar use of discretionary power, keeping one of the host nation’s brightest stars on the pitch when it matters most.

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