Watch
SportsBaseball

Actions

Fans chant `We want baseball!' but won't get it anytime soon

Rob Manfred
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Baseball fans watch as Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during a news conference after negotiations with the players' association toward a labor deal, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Manfred said he is canceling the first two series of the season that was set to begin March 31, dropping the schedule from 162 games to likely 156 games at most. Manfred said the league and union have not made plans for future negotiations. Players won't be paid for missed games. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Rob Manfred
Posted at 4:34 AM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 04:36:18-05

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — As Rob Manfred stood behind a podium in the left-field corner of Roger Dean Stadium, fans chanted at the baseball commissioner from outside the spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals: “We want baseball!” they yelled.

They won’t get it anytime soon.

With owners and players unable to agree on a labor contract to replace the collective bargaining agreement that expired Dec. 1, Manfred followed through with his threat and canceled the first two series for each of the 30 major league teams.

The announcement cut each club’s schedule from 162 games to likely 156 at most.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Hollani Davis 'WPTV The Ultimate Traffic Shortcut Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' 480x360

WPTV First Alert Traffic