F1 star Lewis Hamilton blings out, blasts jewelry crackdown

Darron Cummings/AP
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, arrives at the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at Miami International Autodrome, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 1:57 PM, May 06, 2022
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton is balking at new rules in motorsports against body piercings and jewelry.

The FIA governing body has tightened its rules.

Formula One drivers may be subject to checks before races amid concerns that jewelry underneath the firesuits might lower their protection.

Hamilton is a seven-time F1 champion.

He showed up at the Miami Grand Prix wearing every piece of jewelry he could fit on his body in apparent protest.

He says he thinks the fight is silly, but he is also prepared to sit out if needed.

