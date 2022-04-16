Watch
Ex-WNBA guard pleads not guilty to strangling former partner

Jessica Hill/AP
FILE -New York Liberty's Shoni Schimmel watches during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, June 16, 2016, in Uncasville, Conn. Former WNBA player Shoni Schimmel was arrested Friday, April 15, 2022 and pleaded not guilty to assaulting a former partner on the Umatilla Indian Reservation in northeastern Oregon. Schimmel, 29, has been charged with assault by strangulation of an intimate dating partner and assault resulting in substantial bodily injury, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
Posted at 5:05 PM, Apr 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-16 17:05:13-04

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Former WNBA player Shoni Schimmel has pleaded not guilty to assaulting a former partner on the Umatilla Indian Reservation in northeastern Oregon.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Schimmel has been charged with assault by strangulation of an intimate dating partner and assault resulting in substantial bodily injury.

The incident allegedly happened June 13, 2021. Schimmel was first arrested on June 14 last year and was held in the Umatilla County jail on charges including felony assault and criminal mischief.

Schimmel was arrested by federal authorities Friday and pleaded not guilty at an initial appearance in federal court.

Schimmel was released pending a two-day jury trial scheduled to begin in June.

