Dodgers advance to NLCS on controversial check-swing strike three

Game 5 of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Fransisco on Thursday was nothing short of a thriller after LA advanced to the NLCS on a controversial check-swing strike three.

The thrilling finish occurred with two outs in the bottom of the ninth when Giants' Wilmer Flores check-swinged on a Max Scherzer pitch. Plate umpire Doug Eddings checked with first base ump Gabe Morales, who ruled Flores swung for the final out of the game.

But according to the Associated Press, television replays showed that Flores held up.

Dodgers players rushed the field to celebrate, while Giants fans, clearly upset with what just transpired, threw beer cans onto the field in disgust.

“Super tough. Obviously, you don’t want a game to end that way,” San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler said in a postgame interview. “There’s no need to be angry about that. I just think it’s a disappointing way to end. There are other reasons we didn’t win today’s baseball game, so that was just the last call of the game.”

The Dodgers will face the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series.

The Braves are looking to defeat the reigning World Series champions and advance to their first World Series since 1999.