Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan named Notre Dame's starting quarterback

Fighting Irish open season Sept. 5 at Florida State
Robert Franklin/AP
Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan throws downfield during the Blue-Gold spring game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in South Bend, Ind.
Posted at 8:04 AM, Aug 15, 2021
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan is Notre Dame's starting quarterback.

Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly announced the choice Saturday in a Twitter post after suggesting for the last week that a decision would be coming soon.


Coan started for Wisconsin in 2019, leading the Badgers to the Big Ten Conference title game. He completed 70% of his passes and threw for 18 touchdowns.

Coan broke his foot before last season's abbreviated Big Ten schedule began in late October and did not play.

He transferred in the offseason to Notre Dame, where the Irish were looking to replace long-time starter Ian Book.

Notre Dame opens its season Sept. 5 at Florida State.

