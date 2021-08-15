Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan named Notre Dame's starting quarterback

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan is Notre Dame's starting quarterback.

Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly announced the choice Saturday in a Twitter post after suggesting for the last week that a decision would be coming soon.

Jack Coan will be our starting QB.



All three quarterbacks distinguished themselves in the spring and preseason camp. Clearly, each has the skills necessary to lead, but Jack proved to be more consistent and therefore, going into our opener, gives us the best chance for success. — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) August 14, 2021



Coan started for Wisconsin in 2019, leading the Badgers to the Big Ten Conference title game. He completed 70% of his passes and threw for 18 touchdowns.

Coan broke his foot before last season's abbreviated Big Ten schedule began in late October and did not play.

He transferred in the offseason to Notre Dame, where the Irish were looking to replace long-time starter Ian Book.

Notre Dame opens its season Sept. 5 at Florida State.