Wisconsin fires Paul Chryst, names defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard interim coach

MADISON, Wisc. — Wisconsin has fired head coach Paul Chryst after a 2-3 start to his eighth season leading his alma mater.

The surprising move comes a day after Wisconsin lost at home 34-10 to Illinois and former Badgers coach Bret Bielema.

Chryst is 67-26 since taking over as coach of the Badgers in 2015. But the program has been backsliding.

Chryst had double-digit win seasons in four of his first five years at Wisconsin and has gone 33-19 since, including 15-12 in the last 27 games.

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, another former Badgers player, was named interim coach.