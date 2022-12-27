Watch Now
Travel woes cancel game between No. 14 Miami and Vermont

Hurricanes will play at Notre Dame on Friday
Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga gestures during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla.
(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Posted at 12:24 PM, Dec 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-27 12:25:05-05

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Wednesday's game between No. 14 Miami and Vermont has been canceled because the Catamounts had weather-related travel issues.

It will not be rescheduled this season.

Miami is on an eight-game winning streak and is at its highest spot in the AP Top 25 since being No. 6 in the poll released on Dec. 18, 2018.

The game would have been Vermont's first contest against a team ranked 14th or higher in the AP poll since a 61-55 loss to then-No. 7 Virginia on Nov. 19, 2019.

Miami (12-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) resumes league play Friday at Notre Dame. Vermont (6-8) is now off until Sunday when it opens America East play at UMBC.

