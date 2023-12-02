Watch Now
No. 8 Hurricanes open ACC play with balanced 62-49 win over Notre Dame

Matthew Cleveland scores 14 points, Norchad Omier, Nijel Pack each add 13
Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland shoots against Notre Dame Fighting Irish
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jim Rassol/AP
Miami guard Matthew Cleveland takes a shot as Notre Dame guard Braeden Shrewsberry and guard J.R. Konieczny close in during the first half Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Coral Gables, Fla.
Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland shoots against Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Posted at 2:37 PM, Dec 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-02 14:37:58-05

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Matthew Cleveland scored 14 points, Norchad Omier and Nijel Pack each added 13 and No. 8 Miami beat Notre Dame 62-49 on Saturday in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Omier added 13 rebounds for the Hurricanes (6-1, 1-0), who finished with a 16-0 edge in fast-break points.

J.R. Konieczny scored 14 for Notre Dame (3-4, 0-1). Tae Davis finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Fighting Irish.

With former Hurricane standouts like Bruce Brown — in town with the Indiana Pacers to play the Miami Heat — and Davon Reed sitting courtside, Miami held Notre Dame to 29% shooting, 19% on 3-pointers.

Braeden Shrewsberry's 3-pointer with 7:25 left in the first half put Notre Dame up 20-19. But Miami — in what has been a calling card for the Hurricanes this season, the big spurt — took the lead right back with a 12-0 run, with five different players scoring during the burst that started when Kyshawn George hit a 3-pointer.

It was the eighth time already this season that Miami had a run of at least 10-0 during a game. This one put the Hurricanes on top to stay, though the game remained relatively close until the end.

Another key for Miami in the early going: Omier didn't have a foul before halftime for the second time this season.

The Hurricanes are plus-59 this season in first halves with Omier on the floor, only plus-8 when he isn't — and in the last three games, that disparity is even more obvious. It's plus-41 with Omier on the floor, minus-20 otherwise in those opening halves.

