No. 6 Miami loses RB Marty Brown, WR Joshua Moore for rest of season because of injuries

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — No. 6 Miami lost running back Marty Brown and wide receiver Joshua Moore for the rest of the season because of injuries, coach Mario Cristobal said Monday, adding that several other key players also got hurt in last weekend's win over Wake Forest.

Star wide receiver Malachi Toney, running back Mark Fletcher Jr. and defensive linemen Ahmad Moten were all dealing with injuries at various points of the Hurricanes' 33-20 road victory. Fletcher left the game in the fourth quarter, Toney appeared to be limited in the second half and Moten briefly left with what appeared to be a shoulder issue before returning.

Another hit came to the linebacker corps, with Ezekiel Marcelin Jr. — who had been rising on the depth chart — expected to miss several weeks with a lower-body issue. Marcelin was part of four tackles and had a quarterback hurry in Friday's win.

"We got banged up," Cristobal said in his weekly radio appearance on the university's flagship station, WQAM. "An interesting kind of situation."

Miami (3-0) plays host to Central Michigan on Saturday, before resuming Atlantic Coast Conference play at Clemson on Oct. 3.

Brown appeared to suffer a serious knee injury while being tackled at the end of a 32-yard run that set up a second-quarter Miami touchdown. Moore — who caught a touchdown pass to open the scoring — played into the fourth quarter but will be out with an upper-body injury, Cristobal said.

Brown was Miami's second-leading rusher behind Fletcher last season when the Hurricanes went to the College Football Playoff title game and had 97 yards on 13 carries this season. Moore had 107 yards on seven catches and two touchdowns in Miami's first three games.

Cristobal also indicated that he expected Toney, Fletcher and Moten will be fine, though he said he was awaiting more medical reports from the team's staff in the coming days.

"Some guys got banged up and are in and out," Cristobal said. "Certainly not what we wanted."