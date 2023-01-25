Watch Now
No. 20 Hurricanes cruise to 86-63 win at Florida State

Nijel Pack, Isaiah Wong score 18 points apiece to snap 9-game losing streak to Seminoles
Miami Hurricanes guard Nijel Pack gets rebound as Florida State Seminoles center Naheem McLeod looks on, Jan. 24, 2023
Phil Sears/AP
Miami guard Nijel Pack gets a rebound as Florida State center Naheem McLeod looks on in the first half Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla.
Posted at 9:18 PM, Jan 24, 2023
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Nijel Pack and Isaiah Wong scored 18 points apiece as No. 20 Miami cruised to an 86-63 win over Florida State on Tuesday night.

Norchad Omier had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Hurricanes (16-4, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who halted a nine-game slide to the Seminoles.

Pack and Wong each made four 3-point attempts as Miami drilled 50 percent (11 of 22) shots from beyond the arc. The Hurricanes have made 10 or more 3-pointers in six games this season.

Miami also outrebounded Florida State 40-23.

Caleb Mills scored 12 points, the 12th straight game he has scored 10 or more points for Florida State (7-14, 5-5). Mills shot 4 of 12 from the floor.

Florida State had won nine straight games in the series, including a pair of one-point wins in 2021-22.

