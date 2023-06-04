Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Miami

Actions

Lebarron Johnson throws complete game as Texas upends top-seeded Miami 4-1 in Coral Gables regional

No. 2 seed Texas gets road win
Texas Longhorns pitcher Lebarron Johnson Jr. throws in 2022 super regional
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Chris Carlson/AP
Texas pitcher Lebarron Johnson Jr. throws against East Carolina during an NCAA super regional baseball game Friday, June 10, 2022, in Greenville, N.C.
Texas Longhorns pitcher Lebarron Johnson Jr. throws in 2022 super regional
Posted at 7:02 AM, Jun 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-04 07:02:40-04

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Dylan Campbell’s two-run home run in the top of the first inning got Texas headed in the right direction, Lebarron Johnson threw a complete game, and the No. 2 regional seed Longhorns defeated top-seeded Miami 4-1 in the winner's bracket of the Coral Gables regional Saturday.

Johnson scattered seven hits and allowed only a fourth-inning home run by Dominic Pitelli. Johnson struck out eight and walked three.

Jack O'Dowd homered with one out in the second inning for Texas and Jalin Flores added an RBI-single in the third.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7