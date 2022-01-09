Watch
Kameron McGusty scores game-winning shot as Hurricanes take down No. 2 Duke 76-74

Miami improves to 5-0 in ACC
Gerry Broome/AP
Duke forward Theo John defends as Miami guard Kameron McGusty shoots during the first half Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Durham, N.C.
DURHAM, N.C. — Kameron McGusty hit a hanging layup in traffic with 22.8 seconds left and Miami survived a final-play shot for the win to stun No. 2 Duke 76-74 on Saturday night.

Charlie Moore had 18 points and a career-high seven steals for the Hurricanes.

Miami won its ninth straight game and improved to 5-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Duke had a final shot for the win, but freshman Trevor Keels' desperate 3-pointer was no good. That set off a midcourt celebration for the Hurricanes.

Paolo Banchero scored 20 points for Duke.

