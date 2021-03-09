Menu

Hurricanes beat Pittsburgh in opening game of ACC Tournament

Isaiah Wong scores 20 in 79-73 victory
Gerry Broome/AP
Miami guard Isaiah Wong slams home a dunk during the second half against Pittsburgh in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Greensboro, N.C.
Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong dunks against Pittsburgh Panthers during 2021 ACC Tournament
Posted at 4:48 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 16:48:12-05

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Isaiah Wong scored 20 points to lead five Miami starters in double figures as the Hurricanes beat Pittsburgh 79-73 on Tuesday in the opening game of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Nysier Brooks converted a three-point play with 53.8 seconds left -- his only points of the half -- to cap a 9-0 run for a three-possession lead at 73-66.

Wong added four free throws in the final 29 seconds to seal it as Miami made 22 of 28 at the stripe compared to 5-of-14 shooting for Pitt.

Freshman Femi Odukale scored a career-high 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting for Pittsburgh.

