LSU forward Alex Fudge transfers to Florida

6-foot-8 Florida native joins Gators, new coach Todd Golden
LSU Tigers forward Alex Fudge fights Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton for rebound, Jan. 12, 2022
Alan Youngblood/AP
Florida forward Colin Castleton and LSU forward Alex Fudge go for a rebound during the first half of a game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla.
Posted at 8:39 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 20:39:50-04

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Former LSU forward Alex Fudge has transferred to Florida.

He will be another key building block for new coach Todd Golden.

Fudge, a Jacksonville, Florida, native, averaged 3.3 points and 3.2 rebounds as a freshman with the Tigers last season.

The 6-foot-8 Fudge has a 7-foot wingspan and was a four-star prospect coming out of high school. He averaged 17.9 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.7 blocked shots as a senior at Robert E. Lee High School.

"Alex is just scratching the surface in terms of his potential," Golden said in a statement.

