Jimmy Crooks, Oklahoma upset Gators 9-4 in Gainesville regional

Sooners beat top-seeded Florida to advance to regional championship
Oklahoma Sooners catcher Jimmy Crooks prepares to throw vs. Liberty Flames in Gainesville regional, June 4, 2022
Gary McCullough/AP
Oklahoma catcher Jimmy Crooks throws during a regional game against Liberty on Friday, June 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla.
Posted at 11:50 PM, Jun 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-04 23:56:33-04

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Jimmy Crooks hit two of Oklahoma's four home runs and the No. 2 seed Sooners beat top-seeded Florida 9-4 on Saturday night to advance to the championship of the Gainesville regional.

Oklahoma (39-20) plays Sunday against the winner of a loser-out game between the host Gators and No. 4 seed Central Michigan. Florida, the No. 13 national seed, beat the Broncos 7-3 Friday to send them to the loser's bracket.

Ty Evans and Jac Caglianone each hit a home run in the bottom of the second to give Florida (40-23) a 2-0 lead. Mac Guscette added a solo shot in the seventh.

Peyton Graham hit a two-run home run and Blake Robertson followed with a solo shot in the top of the third to make it 3-2 and the Sooners led the rest of the way.

Crooks finished 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs and David Sandlin (8-3) gave up three runs on five hits and a walk with six strikeouts over 6 innings for Oklahoma.

