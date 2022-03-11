Watch
Hassan Diarra's 3 spoils Gators comeback as Texas A&M wins 83-80 in OT

Florida falls to Aggies on buzzer beater in SEC Tournament
Texas A&M Aggies guard Hassan Diarra shoots game-winning 3-point shot over Florida Gators guard Kowacie Reeves in 2022 SEC Tournament
Chris O'Meara/AP
Texas A&M guard Hassan Diarra makes the game-winning shot over Florida guard Kowacie Reeves during overtime of a second-round game at the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.
Posted at 9:28 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 21:28:46-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Hassan Diarra drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 0.4 seconds left in overtime Thursday to give Texas A&M an 83-80 win over Florida in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

After finding his driving lane cut off, Tyrece Radford passed the ball out to Diarra, who took one dribble to his left before his shot rattled through the rim.

Diarra was a 17.9% 3-pointer shooter during the SEC season.

Henry Coleman III had 22 points and eight rebounds to lead the Aggies, who play 4th-ranked Auburn in the quarterfinals.

Kowacie Reeves scored 21 points and Niels Lane 16, career highs for both reserves, to spark the Gators.

