Giants offensive line coach Rob Sale reunites with Billy Napier at Florida

42-year-old worked with Napier at Arizona State, Louisiana
Steve Luciano/AP
New York Giants offensive line coach Rob Sale watches from the sideline during a game against the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Posted at 10:19 PM, Jan 11, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Rob Sale is reuniting with new Florida head coach Billy Napier.

Napier announced Tuesday that Sale is leaving the New York Giants to join the Gators as the team's offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

Sale spent the 2021 season coaching the offensive line for the Giants.

The 42-year-old previously worked for Napier at Arizona State and Louisiana.

Napier, who is planning to call plays in his first year in Gainesville, was hired to replace Dan Mullen.

The Giants were tied for 16th in the NFL in sacks allowed (38) and 24th in rushing (99.3 yards a game).

