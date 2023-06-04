Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Florida

Actions

Gavin Kash hits 2 home runs to help Texas Tech beat Gators 5-4 at Gainesville regional

No. 2 national seed Florida gets UConn next, would have to beat Texas Tech twice to advance
Texas Tech Red Raiders first baseman Gavin Kash bats, June 2, 2023
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Gary McCullough/AP
Texas Tech first baseman Gavin Kash bats during an NCAA regional game against UConn on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla.
Texas Tech Red Raiders first baseman Gavin Kash bats, June 2, 2023
Posted at 6:39 AM, Jun 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-04 06:39:32-04

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Gavin Kash hit two home runs, including a two-out two-run shot in the bottom of the eighth inning, and Texas Tech beat top-seeded Florida 5-4 Saturday night at the Gainesville regional.

Florida (45-15), the No. 2 national seed, plays Connecticut in a loser-out game on Sunday. The winner will have to beat Texas Tech (41-21) twice to advance to the super regionals.

Zac Vooletich singled to left before Kash hit a 3-2 pitch over the wall in left center to give the Red Raiders a 5-3 lead in the eighth inning.

The Gators took a 1-0 lead when Wyatt Langford scored on Josh Rivera's sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth. Kevin Bazzell walked before Austin Green hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning and Kash led off the bottom of the fifth with a homer to give the Red Raiders a two-run lead.

After Langford drew a lead-off walk in the top of the sixth, Jac Caglianone hit a two-run shot over the wall in left to make it 3-3.

Dale Thomas hit a one-out pinch-hit triple and then scored on Cade Kurland's groundout in the ninth, but the rally died there.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7