Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Florida

Actions

Ex-Gators running back Trevor Etienne to transfer to Georgia

Etienne led Florida with 8 rushing touchdowns in 2023
Florida Gators running back Trevor Etienne tries to get past Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Aaron Beasley, Sept. 16, 2023
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
John Raoux/AP
Florida running back Trevor Etienne tries to get past Tennessee linebacker Aaron Beasley during the second half Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla.
Florida Gators running back Trevor Etienne tries to get past Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Aaron Beasley, Sept. 16, 2023
Posted at 11:43 PM, Dec 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-24 23:43:14-05

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — If you can't beat them, join them.

Trevor Etienne seems to be following the old proverb.

The former Florida Gators running back announced Sunday on social media that he's transferring to rival Georgia.

Etienne, who entered the transfer portal after the Gators finished 5-7 this season, split carries with Montrell Johnson Jr., rushing for 753 yards and a team-leading eight rushing touchdowns.

Florida Gators running back Trevor Etienne runs for TD at LSU Tigers in second half, Nov. 11, 2023
Florida running back Trevor Etienne breaks a tackle by LSU safety Ryan Yaites on a touchdown run during the second half Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La.

He'll likely get the opportunity to be the featured back for the Bulldogs, who are losing their top two rushers from the 2023 season.

The Gators have lost the past three meetings against their Southeastern Conference rivals, including a 43-20 loss in October.

Etienne is the younger brother of former Clemson and current Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'Season of Hope' with sponsors 480x360

SEASON OF HOPE