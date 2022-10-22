Watch Now
Isaiah Foskey blocks 2 punts as Notre Dame defeats UNLV 44-21

Irish notch just 2nd win in 4 home games this season
UNLV Rebels QB Cameron Friel sacked by Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey, Oct. 22, 2022
Marc Lebryk/AP
UNLV quarterback Cameron Friel is sacked by Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey during the second half Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in South Bend, Ind.
Posted at 6:40 PM, Oct 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-22 18:40:05-04

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Mike Mayer caught six passes for 115 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown, Isaiah Foskey blocked two punts to set up a touchdown and a field goal and Notre Dame beat UNLV 44-21 on Saturday, just the second victory in four home games this season for the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame hadn't scored a first-quarter touchdown in its first six games, being outscored 27-6, but scored two on Saturday and added three field goals by Blake Grupe to open a 23-7 lead.

It was a familiar story for the Rebels, who lost their third straight and have been outscored 96-40 in the first quarter.

