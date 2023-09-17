Gators move into Associated Press top 25; Seminoles swap spots with Texas

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida, Florida State and Miami are all ranked in the top 25 for the first time since 2017.

The Gators (2-1, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) moved into the latest Associated Press top 25 poll Sunday after upsetting then-No. 11 Tennessee 29-16, continuing their dominance over the Volunteers at "the Swamp."

Tennessee, which dropped 12 spots to No. 23, hasn't beaten the Gators at Florida since 2003.

Florida State, meanwhile, switched spots with Texas after a scare at Boston College. The Seminoles (3-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) dropped one spot to No. 4 after squandering a 31-10 lead late in the third quarter and then hanging on to beat the Eagles 31-29. The Longhorns traded places with Florida State after a 31-10 win against Wyoming.

Greg M. Cooper/AP Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter at the Boston College Eagles, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Miami (3-0) moved up two spots to No. 20 after handling Bethune-Cookman 48-7. The Hurricanes are off to their best start since 2020.

The Gators, Seminoles and Hurricanes are all ranked for the first time since Sept. 17, 2017.

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke runs to score a touchdown past Bethune-Cookman cornerback Iverson Clement during the first half Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Florida State will host Miami on Nov. 11 and conclude its regular-season schedule in Gainesville on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Miami will visit Florida in next year's season opener for both teams.