UCLA ends Seminoles' season with 2-1 victory in Auburn regional

Carson Yates home run in 9th propels Bruins to win in elimination game
UCLA Bruins Carson Yates and Jake Moberg celebrate home run vs. Florida State Seminoles in Auburn regional, June 3, 2022
Butch Dill/AP
UCLA batter Carson Yates (18) celebrates with UCLA's Jake Moberg (11) after hitting a home run against Florida State during a regional game on Friday, June 3, 2022, in Auburn, Ala.
Posted at 6:52 PM, Jun 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-05 18:52:35-04

AUBURN, Ala. — Carson Yates homered leading off the top of the ninth to give UCLA a 2-1 win over Florida State on Sunday in an elimination game in the Auburn regional.

Kyle Karros, who had three hits, tied the game for the Bruins with a home run in the seventh and Alonzo Tredwell (4-1) struck out three in two innings of one-hit relief for the win.

UCLA (40-23) faces host Auburn, the overall No. 14 seed, needs two wins to win the regional title.

Jaime Ferrer's home run in the sixth was all the offensive the Seminoles (34-25) could muster against four UCLA pitchers.

Bruins starter Kelly Austin went six innings, allowing six hits with six strikeouts. Jake Saum, who gave up the only walk, and Luke Jewett combined for the seventh inning, before Tredwell came on.

WPTV Treasure Coast News