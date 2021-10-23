Watch
Seminoles shred UMass 59-3 to win third straight game

Florida State runs for season-high 365 yards
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Mark Wallheiser/AP
Massachusetts defensive back Cody Jones (29) and defensive lineman Viczaril Alobwede (15) converge on Florida State running back D.J. Williams in the second half Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State defeated UMass 59-3.
Posted at 5:28 PM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 17:31:29-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Jordan Travis, Jashaun Corbin, Treshaun Ward, D.J. Williams and Lawrance Toafili each had touchdown runs as Florida State routed UMass 59-3 on Saturday.

The Seminoles (3-4) have won three straight games for the first time since the end of the 2017 season.

Corbin ran for 127 yards on 11 carries.

Florida State wide receiver Jordan Young celebrates a touchdown in the second half against Massachusetts, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State defeated UMass 59-3.

Florida State ran for a season-high 365 yards, the sixth time this season the Seminoles have surpassed the 200-yard mark on the ground.

UMass opened the scoring with a Cameron Carson 45-yard field goal.

