Seminoles shred UMass 59-3 to win third straight game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Jordan Travis, Jashaun Corbin, Treshaun Ward, D.J. Williams and Lawrance Toafili each had touchdown runs as Florida State routed UMass 59-3 on Saturday.

The Seminoles (3-4) have won three straight games for the first time since the end of the 2017 season.

Corbin ran for 127 yards on 11 carries.

Mark Wallheiser/AP Florida State wide receiver Jordan Young celebrates a touchdown in the second half against Massachusetts, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State defeated UMass 59-3.

Florida State ran for a season-high 365 yards, the sixth time this season the Seminoles have surpassed the 200-yard mark on the ground.

UMass opened the scoring with a Cameron Carson 45-yard field goal.