Seminoles receiver Mycah Pittman to enter transfer portal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State is losing wide receiver Mycah Pittman to the transfer portal.

The Tampa native announced Friday on social media that he was entering the transfer portal for his final college season, calling it "one of the hardest decisions" he's had to make in his life.

I love you Florida state, thank you for the memories. I’m officially in the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/EGSdaqMbtb — MJP (@MycahPittman) April 28, 2023

"I prayed about it, I talked to my family about it, and I believe this is the best decision for me and my future," Pittman said. "I will miss you Florida State and will love y'all forever!"

Pittman spent his first three seasons at Oregon, catching 38 passes for 547 yards and two touchdowns for the Ducks.

He transferred to Florida State before the 2022 season and started seven games for the Seminoles, making a career-high 32 receptions for 330 yards and three touchdowns while playing all 13 games. He was also Florida State's primary punt returner.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Florida State wide receiver Mycah Pittman and teammates run onto the field before the Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

Pittman said he played through a nagging hip injury last season and underwent surgery in the offseason.

Head coach Mike Norvell wished him well on social media, resharing the post along with the following message: "Wish you all the best moving forward at the next destination (handshake emoji) thank you for the #Work."