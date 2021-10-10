Watch
Jordan Travis sparks Florida State past North Carolina again

Seminoles win back-to-back games for first time since 2019
Gerry Broome/AP
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis passes against North Carolina during the first half Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Posted at 4:47 AM, Oct 10, 2021
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Jordan Travis threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two more scores as Florida State upset North Carolina on Saturday for the second year in row, winning 35-25.

The Seminoles have won back-to-back games for the first time since 2019.

Travis ran for 121 yards on 14 carries and completed 11 of 13 passes for 145 yards.

Two of his touchdown throws went to Ontaria Wilson and another to Malik McClain.

The Tar Heels, who began the season in the Top 10, lost for the first time in four home outings despite two touchdown passes and 108 rushing yards from quarterback Sam Howell.

