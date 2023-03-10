Watch Now
Top-seeded Owls rout Western Kentucky in C-USA Tournament quarterfinal

Johnell Davis scores 14 points for FAU in 75-51 win
FAU Owls basketball players Michael Forrest, Brandon Weatherspoon, Nick Boyd, Johnell Davis and Jalen Gaffney huddle at UTEP, Jan. 21, 2023
Andrés Leighton/AP
Florida Atlantic's Michael Forrest, Brandon Weatherspoon, Nick Boyd, Johnell Davis and Jalen Gaffney, from left, celebrate at the end of the first half of the team's game against UTEP, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in El Paso, Texas.
Posted at 5:54 AM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 06:50:42-05

FRISCO, Texas — Johnell Davis scored 14 points to lead Florida Atlantic to a 75-51 victory over Western Kentucky on Thursday night in the quarterfinal round of the Conference USA Tournament.

The top-seeded Owls (29-3), who have won five straight, advance to the semifinals, where they will face No. 4 seed Middle Tennessee.

Davis added five rebounds and three steals for FAU. Nicholas Boyd and Vladislav Goldin scored 12 points apiece with Boyd grabbing six rebounds.

Dayvion McKnight finished with 18 points and five steals to pace the eighth-seeded Hilltoppers (17-16). Jordan Rawls had 12 points and Dontaie Allen scored 11 with eight rebounds.

Florida Atlantic took the lead for good with 17:33 left in the first half.

