Watch
SportsCollege SportsFlorida Atlantic University

Actions

Owls to honor Howard Schnellenberger with helmet decal, jersey patch

FAU players will pay tribute to first head coach who died earlier this year
items.[0].image.alt
Florida Atlantic University
This jersey patch honoring Howard Schnellenberger will be worn by the Owls this season.
Howard Schnellenberger patch to be worn by FAU football players
Posted at 5:01 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 17:01:13-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic will honor the late Howard Schnellenberger with a helmet decal and jersey patch during the 2021 season.

The team announced Thursday that the Owls will wear the decal and patch as a tribute to FAU's first head coach, who died earlier this year at the age of 87.

When the Owls visit Florida in the Sept. 4 season opener, they'll wear a patch on their left shoulders. The patch is in the shape of a football and reads, "Howard Schnellenberger 1934-2021."

The patch also contains a slogan that reads, "To believe is to be strong."

Along with the patch, FAU's helmet will also have a decal on the center back. The decal is a drawing of Schnellenberger hoisted atop the shoulders of his players after FAU's first-ever bowl win in 2007.

FAU Owls helmet decal honoring Howard Schnellenberger
This helmet decal honoring Howard Schnellenberger will be worn by the Owls this season.

Schnellenberger, who also coached at Miami, Louisville and Oklahoma, retired after the 2011 season with a career record of 158-151-3.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.