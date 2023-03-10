Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsFlorida Atlantic University

Actions

Owls take down Middle Tennessee 68-65 in C-USA Tournament

Johnell Davis scores 18 as FAU reaches 30 wins
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders guard Camryn Weston shoots over Florida Atlantic Owls guard Johnell Davis in C-USA Tournament, March 10, 2023
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Michael Ainsworth/AP
Middle Tennessee guard Camryn Weston shoots over Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis during the first half of a game in the semifinals of the Conference USA Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Frisco, Texas.
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders guard Camryn Weston shoots over Florida Atlantic Owls guard Johnell Davis in C-USA Tournament, March 10, 2023
Posted at 6:58 PM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 19:03:55-05

FRISCO, Texas — Johnell Davis had 18 points in Florida Atlantic's 68-65 victory over Middle Tennessee on Friday in the Conference USA Tournament.

Davis also contributed four steals for the Owls (30-3). Alijah Martin scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Bryan Greenlee recorded 10 points and was 2 of 4 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line.

DeAndre Dishman led the Blue Raiders (19-14) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Elias King added 13 points and six rebounds for Middle Tennessee.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7