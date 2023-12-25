Watch Now
Owls surge to No. 7 in AP poll after Arizona win, but still behind Wildcats

No. 4 Arizona holds onto ranking despite losing 2 of 3
Florida Atlantic Owls guard Johnell Davis drives against Arizona Wildcats guard Kylan Boswell during first half of Desert Classic in Las Vegas, Dec. 23, 2023
Lucas Peltier/AP
Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis drives the ball against Arizona guard Kylan Boswell during the first half of the Desert Classic, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Posted at 1:45 PM, Dec 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-25 13:45:38-05

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic has its highest ranking in school history.

The Owls are ranked No. 7 in the latest Associated Press men's basketball poll released Monday, two days after FAU (10-2) upset fourth-ranked Arizona 96-95 in double overtime.

FAU, which opened the season at No. 10, moved up seven spots after the win in Las Vegas.

Still, it could be considered a slight by some FAU fans that the Owls aren't ranked ahead of Arizona (9-2), which remained No. 4.

The Wildcats have lost two of their last three games.

