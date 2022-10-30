Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsFlorida Atlantic University

Actions

N'Kosi Perry leads Owls to 24-17 victory over UAB

Michal Antoine Jr. breaks up pass in end zone to seal win
FAU Owls QB N'Kosi Perry throws vs. Georgia Southern Eagles, Sept. 11, 2021
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Doug Murray/AP
FAU quarterback N'Kosi Perry throws the football against Georgia Southern during a game Saturday, Sept 11, 2021, in Boca Raton, Fla.
FAU Owls QB N'Kosi Perry throws vs. Georgia Southern Eagles, Sept. 11, 2021
Posted at 11:23 PM, Oct 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-29 23:23:08-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — N'Kosi Perry threw three touchdown passes and Florida Atlantic held off UAB 24-17 on Saturday night.

Michal Antoine Jr. broke up a pass in the end zone on fourth-and-10 with two seconds left to seal it for FAU.

FAU punter Riley Thompson pinned the Blazers on their 1-yard line on back-to-back punts covering 66 and 71 yards in the second quarter. After the first punt, Jacob Zeno drove UAB 99 yards — capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass to TJ Jones — to give the Blazers a 14-10 lead at halftime.

The Owls jumped back in front on Perry's 50-yard scoring strike to Je'Quan Burton five plays into the third quarter. Perry hit Tony Johnson for an 8-yard score and a 24-17 lead heading to the final period.

Perry completed 14 of 25 passes for 187 yards for FAU (4-5, 3-2 Conference USA).

Zeno threw for 192 yards on 19-of-32 passing for UAB (4-4, 2-3). McBride rushed for 168 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms