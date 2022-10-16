Watch Now
Florida Atlantic rallies to beat Rice 17-14

Posted at 10:07 AM, Oct 16, 2022
BOCA RATON, Fla. — N’Kosi Perry’s 18-yard fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Jahmal Edrine gave Florida Atlantic its first lead and two late interceptions preserved it for a 17-14 win over Rice on Saturday night.

Trailing 14-10, FAU (3-4, 2-1 Conference USA) looked to have taken the lead at the end of third quarter but LaJohntay Wester had a reception knocked loose at the goal line and out of the end zone on Kirk Lockhart’s hard hit for a touchback.

But Perry and Edrine connected on FAU's next possession and picks in the end zone by Dwight Toombs and Armani Adams ensured the victory.

Rice (3-3, 1-1) grabbed a 14-0 first-quarter lead with TJ McMahon's 78-yard connection with Bradley Rozner and Ari Broussard's 3-yard run to cap a nine-play, 89-yard drive.

FAU closed to 14-7 at halftime on Larry McCammon's 5-yard score that finished a 10-play, 78-yard drive. Morgan Suarez cut the gap further with a 34-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Perry threw for 126 yards and McCammon rushed for 99.

McMahon threw for 197 yards but finished with three interceptions. Rozner had 135 yards receiving.

