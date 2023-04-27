FAU renames softball field after late coach Joan Joyce

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic has renamed the playing field of its softball stadium after the late Joan Joyce.

The school announced Wednesday that the Owls will now play at Joan Joyce Field.

Joyce, who was FAU's first softball coach, died in March 2022 at the age of 81.

Inducted into the National Softball Hall of Fame in 1983, Joyce was tapped to lead the FAU softball program in 1994. She guided the Owls to a 1,002-674-1 record, 11 conference championships and nine NCAA tournament appearances during her 28 seasons in Boca Raton.

Joyce was an eight-time conference coach of the year at FAU – five times by the Atlantic Sun Conference (1995, 1997, 1999, 2000 and 2002), once by the Sun Belt Conference in 2007, and twice more by Conference USA in 2016 and 2018.

"Joan was a legendary figure in the sporting world, as well as Florida Atlantic University," FAU athletic director Brian White said. "Her legacy and impact will forever be felt, and maybe nowhere more so than at the university where she was the inaugural head softball coach and served for more than 25 years. It is a tremendous honor for us to name the FAU softball field after her, and we are eternally grateful for everything that Joan gave to this program, athletics department and university."

The first game at the newly named Joan Joyce Field will take place Friday against North Texas. A pregame ceremony honoring Joyce and her family will be held Sunday.

"Naming our field after legendary coach Joan Joyce is appropriate to maintain her incredible legacy at FAU," head coach Jordan Clark said. "With her name on the field, every player that represents FAU softball will have a better understanding of the person most influential in the foundation of our program."