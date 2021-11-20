Watch
Bailey Zappe's 6 TD passes propel Western Kentucky past FAU 52-17

Hilltoppers led 31-10 at halftime
Vera Nieuwenhuis/AP
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Bailey Zappe looks for a receiver during a game against Army, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in West Point, N.Y. Army won 35-28.
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers QB Bailey Zappe in 2021
Posted at 5:09 PM, Nov 20, 2021
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Bailey Zappe passed for 470 yards and six touchdowns Saturday as Western Kentucky rolled to a 52-17 victory over Florida Atlantic.

Zappe had a 1-yard TD toss to Jerreth Sterns to open the scoring and connected with Mitchell Tinsley for an 8-yarder as WKU grabbed a 14-3 lead.

Zappe hit Joey Beljan for a 3-yard TD before Teja Young picked him off and returned it 62 yards for a score — pulling the Owls (5-6, 3-4 Conference USA) within 21-10.

Zappe answered with a 3-yard TD toss to freshman Malachi Corley and Brayden Narveson followed with a 26-yard field goal to give the Hilltoppers a 31-10 lead at the half.

