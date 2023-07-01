5 great college football uniforms 2023

Some prefer plain. Others prefer patterns. Either way, here are five great uniforms college football players will be wearing this season.

Georgia Bulldogs

Brynn Anderson/AP Georgia tight end Darnell Washington (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of the Southeastern Conference Championship game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Atlanta.

The Georgia Bulldogs have a simple but recognizable uniform. The block "G" on the helmet is a trademark of the Green Bay Packers, but the NFL team granted permission for Georgia to use a similar look in 1964.

Michigan Wolverines

Paul Sancya/AP Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) celebrates his nine-yard touchdown catch in the first half against Nebraska, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Former Michigan head coach Fritz Crisler brought the iconic winged helmet design to the Wolverines in 1938. The maize and blue color combination is one of the most recognizable in all of college football. Michigan debuted Nike's Michael Jordan-brand uniform in 2016.

Oregon Ducks

Andy Nelson/AP Oregon place kicker Camden Lewis (49) celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal during the second half against Utah, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore.

The Ducks are known for their array of uniforms — ranging from all bright green to neon yellow — thanks to the support of Nike founder and Oregon alumnus Phil Knight.

West Virginia Mountaineers

Kathleen Batten/AP West Virginia players run onto the field before the start of a game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Morgantown, W.Va.

West Virginia sports an array of uniforms, including all white, all blue and all gold. The Mountaineers took on a new look in 2013, allowing for 27 new uniform combinations, including the return of their white helmets for the first time since 1979 and their gold helmets for the first time since 1978.

Texas Longhorns

Stephen Spillman/AP Texas defensive linemen Keondre Coburn (99) and Byron Murphy II (90) celebrate the team's win over West Virginia, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Austin, Texas.

The burnt orange and white are undeniably Texas. The Longhorns emblem was added to the helmet in the 1960s.