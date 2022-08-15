Watch Now
Coco Gauff rises to No. 1 in women's doubles rankings

18-year-old Delray Beach tennis star new No. 1 after winning National Bank Open
Coco Gauff reacts after score during Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic match, Aug. 5, 2022
Posted at 9:58 AM, Aug 15, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach teenager Coco Gauff has risen to the top of the women's doubles tennis rankings after winning the National Bank Open.

The 18-year-old tennis star is the new No. 1 in the latest Women's Tennis Association rankings released Monday.

Gauff paired with Jessica Pegula to take down Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez in Sunday's doubles final in Canada.

Coco Gauff at Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, Aug. 5, 2022
Coco Gauff follows through on a return to Paula Badosa at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in San Jose, Calif.

At 18 years and 154 days old, Gauff is the second-youngest player in WTA history to reach the top of the doubles rankings. Switzerland's Martina Hingis was the youngest at 17 years and 251 days old.

    "Being No. 1 is pretty cool," Gauff told reporters in Toronto after the victory.

    Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
