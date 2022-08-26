Watch Now
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince arrested in Miami

Former first-round pick arrested on out-of-state fugitive warrant
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince, April 26, 2022
Brandon Dill/AP
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince handles the ball in the second half during Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn.
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince, April 26, 2022
Posted at 10:14 AM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 10:15:34-04

MIAMI — Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince has been arrested in South Florida.

Miami-Dade County jail records show that Prince was arrested on an out-of-state fugitive warrant Thursday night.

ESPN is reporting that Prince was arrested at Miami International Airport on a fugitive warrant out of Texas.

It wasn't immediately clear what charge Prince is facing.

Prince was a first-round draft pick by the Atlanta Hawks in 2016. He has also played for the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 28-year-old Texas native was traded to the Timberwolves last August. He signed a two-year extension with the team in June.

Prince was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he was being held without bond pending extradition.

