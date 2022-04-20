Watch
Jimmy Butler scores 45 as Heat defeat Hawks 115-105 to take 2-0 lead

Butler's 45 points playoff career-high
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler shoots 3-pointer over Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter, April 19, 2022
Lynne Sladky/AP
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler shoots a three-point basket as Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter defends during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Miami.
Posted at 10:33 PM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 22:41:21-04

MIAMI — Jimmy Butler scored a playoff career-high 45 points, including a personal 7-0 run in the final moments, and the Miami Heat held off the Atlanta Hawks 115-105 in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round series Tuesday night.

Tyler Herro scored 15 for Miami, while Max Strus scored 14 and Gabe Vincent added 11 for top-seeded Miami, which took a 2-0 lead over the eighth-seeded Hawks.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 19 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter for Atlanta.

Trae Young scored 25 for the Hawks, while De'Andre Hunter had 16 and John Collins finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks.

