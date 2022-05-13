Watch
Jimmy Butler scores 32 as Heat beat 76ers 99-90, advance to Eastern Conference finals

Heat to play winner of Milwaukee-Boston series
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler motions as he runs down court at Philadelphia 76ers, May 12, 2022
Matt Slocum/AP
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler gestures as he runs down the court during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA second-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Posted at 10:22 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 22:23:02-04

PHILADELPHIA — Jimmy Butler scored 32 points and waved "bye bye" to the Philadelphia crowd as he sent the Miami Heat into the Eastern Conference finals with a 99-90 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night in Game 6.

The Heat will play the winner of the Milwaukee-Boston series.

The Heat reached the conference finals for the second time in three seasons, again with Butler leading the charge.

Philly fans — and many inside the 76ers organization — still can't believe the franchise let Butler get away after the 2019 season.

He did not mess around and scored 14 points in the third quarter when the Heat used a 16-2 run to take control.

Joel Embiid scored 20 points for Philadelphia on 7-of-24 shooting.

