James Harden, Joel Embiid power 76ers past Heat to even series 2-2

Jimmy Butler scores 40 in Miami's 116-108 loss
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden vs. Miami Heat, May 8, 2022
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Matt Slocum/AP
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden goes up for a shot during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA second-round playoff series against the Miami Heat, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden vs. Miami Heat, May 8, 2022
Posted at 10:59 PM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 22:59:03-04

PHILADELPHIA — James Harden scored 31 points, Joel Embiid had 24 points and 11 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Miami Heat 116-108 on Sunday night in Game 4 to even the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

The Heat won the first two games in Miami with Embiid out with a right orbital fracture and mild concussion.

The 76ers won Games 3 and 4 at home with Embiid and his mask in the lineup.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler shoots over Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green, May 8, 2022
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA second-round playoff series, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Jimmy Butler scored 40 points and nearly one-man willed the Heat to victory.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in Miami.

