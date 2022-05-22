Watch
SportsBasketballHeat

Actions

Heat hold off Celtics in Boston, win 109-103

Miami blows 25-point, first-half lead, but Bam Adebayo helps Heat hang on
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo between Boston Celtics players, May 21, 2022
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Michael Dwyer/AP
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams, left, lands on Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo while trying to block a shot during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Boston.
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo between Boston Celtics players, May 21, 2022
Posted at 11:43 PM, May 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-21 23:43:26-04

BOSTON — Bam Adebayo scored 31 points with 10 rebounds to lead Miami to a 109-103 victory in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday night.

The Heat blew a 25-point, first-half lead and lost Jimmy Butler to a knee injury but held on to win.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler at Boston Celtics, May 21, 2022
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler intercepts a pass intended for Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Boston.

Jaylen Brown scored 40 for Boston.

Al Horford scored 20 points with 14 rebounds, and Marcus Smart scored 16.

Jayson Tatum had 10 points on 3-for-14 shooting. He also had six turnovers and Brown committed seven of Boston's playoff-high 24 turnovers.

Game 4 is Monday night in Boston.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News