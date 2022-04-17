Watch
SportsBasketballHeat

Actions

Duncan Robinson makes eight 3s as Heat top Hawks 115-91

Robinson sets Miami playoff record
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent attempts 3-point basket as Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter guards, April 17, 2022
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Lynne Sladky/AP
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent attempts a three-point basket as Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter defends during the first half of Game 1 of a first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent attempts 3-point basket as Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter guards, April 17, 2022
Posted at 4:28 PM, Apr 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-17 16:28:51-04

MIAMI — Duncan Robinson set a Miami playoff record with eight 3-pointers, and the Miami Heat forced Trae Young into matching the worst-shooting game of his career on the way to a 115-91 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference first-round series Sunday.

Robinson scored 27 points on 9-of-10 shooting for the Heat, 8 of 9 from 3-point range.

Jimmy Butler scored 21, P.J. Tucker added 16 and Kyle Lowry added 10 for Miami.

Young went 1 for 12, matching his effort against Chicago on Jan. 23, 2019.

Danilo Gallinari led Atlanta with 17 points.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News