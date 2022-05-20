Watch
Celtics roll past Heat 127-102, tie Eastern Conference finals at 1-1

Miami falls to 7-1 at home in playoffs
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum dribbles past Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, May 19, 2022
Lynne Sladky/AP
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum dribbles the ball as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro defends during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals playoff series, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Miami.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum dribbles past Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, May 19, 2022
Posted at 11:18 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 23:31:28-04

MIAMI — Jayson Tatum scored 27 points, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown each scored 24 and the Boston Celtics dominated the first half to roll past the Miami Heat 127-102 on Thursday night and tie the Eastern Conference finals at a game apiece.

Smart was a rebound shy of a triple-double, after adding 12 assists and nine rebounds.

Boston used a 17-0 run in the first quarter to take control.

Jimmy Butler had 29 points in 32 minutes for Miami.

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra argues calls during Game 2 of NBA Eastern Conference finals, May 19, 2022
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra argues a call with referee Bill Kennedy during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Miami. In between them is Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo.

The Heat fell to 7-1 at home in these playoffs.

The Celtics made 20 shots from 3-point range to Miami's 10.

Game 3 is Saturday in Boston.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
