Celtics roll past Heat 127-102, tie Eastern Conference finals at 1-1

MIAMI — Jayson Tatum scored 27 points, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown each scored 24 and the Boston Celtics dominated the first half to roll past the Miami Heat 127-102 on Thursday night and tie the Eastern Conference finals at a game apiece.

Smart was a rebound shy of a triple-double, after adding 12 assists and nine rebounds.

Boston used a 17-0 run in the first quarter to take control.

Jimmy Butler had 29 points in 32 minutes for Miami.

Lynne Sladky/AP Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra argues a call with referee Bill Kennedy during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Miami. In between them is Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo.

The Heat fell to 7-1 at home in these playoffs.

The Celtics made 20 shots from 3-point range to Miami's 10.

Game 3 is Saturday in Boston.