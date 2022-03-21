Speedy Mets newcomer Starling Marte slowed in camp by oblique injury

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — With speedy Starling Marte slowed by an oblique injury, the New York Mets are in no hurry to rush the newcomer.

The 33-year-old outfielder with two Gold Gloves led the majors with a combined 47 stolen bases last year with Miami and Oakland and then signed as a free agent with the Mets before the lockout.

But Marte has been affected by a left oblique ailment that has prevented him from hitting at all during the team's first week of spring training camp.

The team is taking a careful, cautious approach with him.