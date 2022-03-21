Watch
Speedy Mets newcomer Starling Marte slowed in camp by oblique injury

2-time Gold Glove winner led majors with 47 stolen bases
Starling Marte, 2022 New York Mets portrait
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Sue Ogrocki/AP
This is a 2022 photo of Starling Marte with the New York Mets. This image reflects the Mets active roster Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Port St. Lucie, Fla., when this image was taken.

Posted at 9:37 PM, Mar 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-20 21:37:38-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — With speedy Starling Marte slowed by an oblique injury, the New York Mets are in no hurry to rush the newcomer.

The 33-year-old outfielder with two Gold Gloves led the majors with a combined 47 stolen bases last year with Miami and Oakland and then signed as a free agent with the Mets before the lockout.

But Marte has been affected by a left oblique ailment that has prevented him from hitting at all during the team's first week of spring training camp.

The team is taking a careful, cautious approach with him.

WPTV Treasure Coast News