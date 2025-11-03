Miami Marlins promote Gabe Kapler to general manager amid several front office moves

MIAMI — The Miami Marlins promoted Gabe Kapler to general manager on Monday amid a series of front office moves, the team announced.

Additionally, Frankie Piliere was promoted to vice president of amateur forecasting and player evaluation initiatives, and Vinesh Kanthan was moved to senior director of baseball operations.

Kapler will be the club's sixth general manager after beginning his tenure with the Marlins in 2024 as an assistant GM focusing on player, coaching and staff development.

This past season, the Marlins' minor league system made club history with four different affiliates reaching the postseason at their respective levels. That includes Jacksonville, which claimed the Triple-A National Championship.

Kapler spent the previous six seasons as a manager with Philadelphia (2018-19) and San Francisco (2020-23). The Los Angeles-native was also the World Series champion Dodgers’ director of player development from 2015-17, during which he worked with Marlins manager Clayton McCullough.

Miami outperformed many expectations in McCullough's first season, going 79-83. The Marlins had an over/under of 62 1/2 wins before the season, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Their 16 1/2-win overperformance was the best in baseball, and they won 13 of their final 17 games.

"It is an exciting time to be part of the Marlins organization, and I am ready to continue the great work we are doing here, alongside Peter (Marlins president of baseball operations Peter Bendix) and our entire Baseball Operations staff," Kapler said in a statement. "The growth and momentum we've built are a direct reflection of a clear vision, a strong culture, and an incredible team working together toward a shared goal. I'm proud to help continue that progress and contribute to what’s ahead."

Piliere joined the Marlins as director of amateur scouting, overseeing the club’s amateur scouts and draft. And Kanthan, before coming to Miami, spent five seasons with the Texas Rangers organization.