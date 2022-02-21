Watch
Austin Cindric wins Daytona 500 to celebrate Roger Penske's 85th birthday

Rookie driver holds off Bubba Wallace for win
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
John Raoux/AP
Austin Cindric celebrates in Victory Lane after winning NASCAR's Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Austin Cindric celebrates after winning 2022 Daytona 500
Posted at 9:29 PM, Feb 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-20 21:32:06-05

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Austin Cindric drove his brand new NASCAR ride to victory in the Daytona 500 on team owner Roger Penske's 85th birthday.

Cindric drove a masterful race at Daytona International Speedway as the Ford drivers synched on strategy all week and executed their plan to perfection Sunday night.

Austin Cindric's Discount Tire car crosses finish line to win 2022 Daytona 500
Austin Cindric (2) crosses the finish line ahead of Bubba Wallace (23) to win NASCAR's Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla.

The blue oval drivers pushed each other over 500 miles and were bunched together for the final restart in overtime.

Cindric got aid from Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney and held off Bubba Wallace for the win.

Ford had seven drivers finish in the top 10.

